Damariscotta Honors Retirement of Public Works Department Fixture December 14, 2023 at 11:48 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Sets Special Town Meeting for Snowplow IncreaseDamariscotta Says Goodbye to Select Board MemberDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentDamariscotta Still Adjusting Plans for Parking LotDamariscotta Deals With Road Shoulders, Sewer Lines Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!