A Facebook page connected to the Midcoast Conservancy reports a water sample collected from the Damariscotta Mills area of the Damariscotta Lake Thursday, Aug. 4 exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s cyanotoxin 10-day health advisory thresholds for infants and school-aged children.

The sample was collected from shore during the morning. According to a post on the Damariscotta Lake Watch Facebook page, samples represent a snapshot of conditions at a certain place and time, but there is an elevated risk of exposure to cyanotoxin within Damariscotta Lake.

It is possible that wind could have pushed cyanobacteria into shore. The state has been informed of toxin results.

Midcoast Conservancy recommends following best practices of avoiding scummy or dense areas, avoiding inadvertently swallowing lake water while swimming, keeping pets from drinking the lake water, and avoiding using lake water for drinking and household use, including showering, cooking, etc.

Midcoast Conservancy staff and collaborators at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences are monitoring the situation and will update the Damariscotta Lake Watch Facebook and Instagram pages as information becomes available.

For more information about EPA’s cyanotoxin health advisory thresholds go to epa.gov/cyanohabs/epa-drinking-water-health-advisories-cyanotoxins.

