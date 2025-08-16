Damariscotta man arrested, charged with murder in connection with Waldoboro homicide

Law enforcement officers arrested a Damariscotta man in Florida on the night of Friday, Aug. 15, and charged him with murder in connection with the death of Waldoboro resident Levern Kelley.

In a Saturday, Aug. 16 press release, Maine State Police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Turcotte said James Clark, 49, who had fled Maine, was located in the area of South Daytona, Florida, by detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-Central, Maine Information and Analysis Center, and Florida officers with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark was taken into custody without incident at about 6:40 p.m. at the Red Carpet Inn, according to the release, and is awaiting extradition to Maine.

The arrest follows nearly one week of investigation since Waldoboro Police Department officers and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered Kelley, 53, deceased at her home on Genthner Road in Waldoboro the morning of Saturday, Aug. 9.

Officers made the discovery after receiving a 911 call around 8:25 a.m. that morning in which the caller requested officers check on the well-being of the woman residing at that address.

An autopsy conducted at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Sunday, Aug. 10 resulted in Kelley’s death being ruled a homicide, according to a previous release. The cause of death was not yet public as of Saturday, Aug. 16.

