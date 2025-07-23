Damariscotta Names Interim Police Chief

With the town’s police chief set to depart Friday, Aug. 1, the Damariscotta Select Board took steps regarding the future of the police department, including appointing an interim chief and discussing the hiring process, during its Wednesday, July 16 meeting.

Select board members unanimously approved Damariscotta Police Department veteran Phil Tessier as the interim police chief. He will step into the role Aug. 1, the same day Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick will depart for his new position as chief deputy of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Tessier, whose professional history includes a 20-year career in the Air Force and 22 years with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina, joined the Damariscotta Police Department as a reserve officer in 2020 before moving into a full-time position the following year.

After he retired as a full-time officer in April, Tessier remained with the department as a reserve officer.

Damariscotta Town Manager Andy Dorr said the board thought having someone well-known in the community would be beneficial.

“Folks know him, the officers know him,” Dorr said during a phone interview Thursday, July 18. “Everyone thought it would be good to have familiarity in the interim period.”

The select board also discussed the vetting process and heard community feedback at the meeting. Dorr said he hopes to find a new police chief by the end of the year.

“The next step is replacement, looking for somebody to fill some shoes,” select board Chair Daryl Fraser said.

Similar to how the town hires

a consultant to help find a town manager, Dorr suggested the town contract with the Maine Chiefs of Police Association for the police chief search.

“We want to cast a pretty broad net,” Dorr said. “I don’t want to fall short on (the search); it’s a big position for the community.”

Dorr also said consultants may also do an evaluation of the community’s needs in addition to the hiring search.

“It’s an unbiased view, someone from the outside looking in,” Dorr said.

During public comment, residents emphasized several priorities they would like to see the taken into consideration during the hiring process.

Joan Schwartz read a letter from resident Mary Devlin, who requested the next chief have the same approach to Warlick in interacting with the community.

Dorr said he plans to have a timeline for the search at the next select board meeting,

The next Damariscotta Select Board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at the town office, at 21 School St. For more information, call 563-5168 or go to damariscotta.maine.gov.

