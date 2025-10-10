Damariscotta Nods Continued Joint Public Works Research Despite Residents’ Concerns

After receiving verbal approval from their respective select boards, Damariscotta and Newcastle town officials will continue fleshing out figures for a potential shared public works department.

At the Wednesday, Oct. 1 meeting of the Damariscotta Select Board, members said the towns should see the analysis process through, despite concerns expressed by residents in attendance.

“We’re trying to be open minded, and that’s part of this process,” said board Chair Daryl Fraser. “I’m optimistic but skeptical.”

The group’s work was also presented to the Newcastle Select Board at its Sept. 22 meeting. Newcastle board members commended the working group’s effort but acknowledged the proposal is a long way from being considered for approval.

Since May, officials from Damariscotta and Newcastle have discussed general parameters for a shared department that would provide year-round service. The towns’ snowplowing service would be covered by the department, according to the proposal.

With the help of a grant-funded consultant, the Twin Villages have been discussing logistics like necessary staffing, equipment, and service levels. In a presentation to the select board on Oct. 1, Damariscotta Town Manager Andy Dorr shared the working group’s progress so far.

As of now, a joint public works department is estimated to require seven and a half full-time employees, one pickup truck, six dump trucks, and machines such as yard loaders and a subcompact tractor. A site of at least 5 acres would also be needed for office space, salt storage, and material storage.

“I think we are still learning … what would work best for these communities if this was going to happen,” Dorr said.

Board members said definitive budget figures and a year-over-year cost forecast were crucial before throwing their full support behind the department.

“You guys have done an awful lot of work, and it looks promising,” board member Tom Anderson said. “I think it needs more for us to come to any conclusions.”

After Dorr’s presentation, several residents in attendance raised concerns about the proposal.

Resident Larry Sidelinger said he believed a joint department would do more harm than good for both towns. Among his concerns were unforecasted costs and maintaining staff.

“I don’t see how you can be certain that my tax dollars are proportionately going to be spent on my town as opposed to being spent in Newcastle,” resident Jim Gallagher said.

Instead of getting involved with Newcastle, resident Leah Puckey said Damariscotta should focus on reducing its winter maintenance service to save taxpayer money.

Based on the towns’ previous attempt at shared public works, which started in 2011 and ended in 2015, Puckey said she doesn’t foresee the two towns permanently maintaining a joint department.

“I don’t think this board is going to put through something that’s just not going to work out,” Dorr said.

As of now, Fraser said the town has not put any monetary investment into the public works department. To definitively determine the agreement’s viability, board members decided the working group should finish out their analysis.

“What the board would like to do is, without any capital outlay, continue the process a little bit further,” Fraser said.

The towns would need voter approval before spending any money on the project, Fraser said.

“The glass is not half-empty yet,” Anderson said. “They’ve got to do some more work. It may be holding empty when they get done … but let’s not stop this thing.”

Newcastle Town Manager Kevin Sutherland, who was also in attendance at the Oct. 1 meeting, said he would communicate the concerns raised in Damariscotta to the Newcastle Select Board.

As the working group continues, Sutherland said in an email on Friday, Oct. 3, members will work on addressing the ideas and concerns raised by residents and board members.

He said the group’s focus moving forward will be developing reader-friendly line-item budget scenarios based on levels of service, drafting an interlocal agreement, and identifying some potential facility sites.

“The feedback and input from the public is always the goal and we appreciate all of those who have reached out so far,” Sutherland said. “This process is open and transparent and will continue to require the public’s input.”

Despite residents’ “valid” areas of concern, Fraser said he hopes the community can remain open-minded until there’s a more concrete picture of the department and its costs.

“If we shoot down everything from the very beginning, then we’re not going to have any plans or any ideas ever,” Fraser said. “We need to know what the actual numbers are and go from there, but (a public works department) can be done. It’s not impossible.”

The next Damariscotta Select Board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at the town office. For more information, go to damariscotta.maine.gov or call 563-5168.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

