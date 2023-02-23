Damariscotta Officially Transfers Parking Lot Sewer Lines To Sanitary District

Damariscotta residents approved the transfer of ownership of sewer lines under the municipal parking lot to the Great Salt Bay Sanitary District during a special town meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

New sewer lines were installed as part of the first phase of the town’s $4 million-plus waterfront improvement project, which also included the installation of public restrooms and an electric vehicle charging station.

The Great Salt Bay Sanitary District agreed to take over responsibility to maintain the new lines last summer. An agreement between the town and the sanitary district provides an easement for the district to “construct, install, and perpetually maintain and replace through, under, upon, and across” the municipal parking lot.

The second phase of the project will include a reconstruction of the parking lot and installation of an approximately 38,000 cubic foot stormwater drainage tank underneath the lot. A flood wall around the municipal parking lot to protect against rising sea levels is also in the plans but may not be covered by a $3 million grant from the federal Economic Development Administration.

After submitting revised project plans, the town is currently waiting to hear back from the federal agency on how to proceed.

Other articles approved at the special town meeting were “non-substantive” changes to the town’s land use, site plan review, and subdivision ordinance recommended by outgoing Town Planner Isabelle Oechslie.

The changes are intended to “clarify errors or discrepancies in the ordinance that may conflict with other ordinances or policies,” according to the special town meeting warrant.

The next meeting of the Damariscotta Select Board will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

