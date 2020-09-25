Damariscotta Preschooler Tests Positive for COVID-19, No Outbreak

A student at Coastal Kids Preschool in Damariscotta has tested positive for COVID-19, but the school remains open and does not have an outbreak, according to school and state officials.

Coastal Kids Preschool Executive Director Lisa Conway said the student’s family and LincolnHealth contacted the school Wednesday, Sept. 23. The student had exhibited mild symptoms, then tested positive.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention contacted the school the same day.

Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long confirmed by email that Coastal Kids does not have an outbreak, which the agency defines as three or more linked cases.

“If our ongoing case investigations provide evidence that the situation meets the criteria to open an outbreak investigation, Maine CDC will do so,” Long said.

Five employees and 12 students were in the same toddler class as the student. All have tested negative, but are quarantining for two weeks as required by the Maine CDC.

Conway said no other students in the building had exposure to the infected student.

Conway said the students in the toddler class are 2 years old or younger and are not allowed to wear masks, but employees wear masks.

She said that in the toddler class, it is harder to have students maintain physical distancing, but the school does so as much as possible. The school also sanitizes the playground after every use.

Conway said the school has all the same strict COVID-19 protocols in place as before.

“I’m feeling really good about the health and safety protocols we have in place,” she said by phone Friday, Sept. 25.

Coastal Kids Preschool has seven different classes with students from ages 1.5 to 7 and is at capacity this year, Conway said. The school is licensed to have 78 students.

Long, from the Maine CDC, said by email that the CDC investigates every case of COVID-19 to “determine potential lines of transmission and exposure.”

“Individuals determined to be close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days, offered social supports, and information on testing if their medical provider determines that testing is warranted,” Long wrote.

He said that, in general, contact tracing involves daily symptom checks and check-ins.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

