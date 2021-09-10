Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta to be Scaled Back

The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta committee announced on Friday, Sept. 10 that all events are canceled this year, except the deployment of giant pumpkins on Main Street, all decorated by local artists.

The committee made its decision in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, based on Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, and in consultation with local municipal, safety, and business partners.

Giant pumpkins arrive on Main Street in Damariscotta on Thursday, Oct. 7 in the afternoon and will be placed in front of local businesses. Artists will paint and carve the pumpkins all day on Friday, Oct. 8. Pumpkins will be on display for approximately 10 days.

“We encourage families and visitors to come see the giant pumpkins anytime between Saturday, Oct. 9 and Tuesday, Oct. 19. By spreading out visits over a 10-day window, everyone will be able to enjoy town and the pumpkins,” said Buzz Pinkham, one of the festival’s co-founders, board member, and local business owner, in a news release.

Remote parking and buses will be available for visitors to travel downtown to see the pumpkins. A map showing where the pumpkins are located and information about each massive squash will be available online. Printed versions will be stocked on the buses and at local businesses.

2021 Pumpkinfest t-shirts and hoodies will feature this year’s winning design by Maggie Weiss. These coveted items, along with baseball caps, stickers, and others will be available soon for purchase at local businesses and online at damariscottapumpkinfest.com.

Weigh-offs for volunteer growers and professional growers will still be held Oct. 2-3.

