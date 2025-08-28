Damariscotta Roundabout Set to Finish on Time, Officials Say

The end is in sight for roundabout construction at Route 1 and Belvedere Road in Damariscotta.

Gary Libby, a Maine Department of Transportation project manager, said there are currently no anticipated project delays and the roundabout should be completed in late October.

“If something like (a delay) comes up, people will be notified,” Libby said during a phone interview on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The roundabout’s construction started near Memorial Day. In May, Maine Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Damian Veilleux told the Lincoln County News the $4 million project was expected to finish by November.

The one-lane roundabout, a project nearly four years in the making, will be about 150 feet in diameter and will have a 20 mph speed limit.

According to previous reporting by The Lincoln County News, Dennis Emidy, of the Maine Department of Transportation’s safety office, said the department identified the intersection as a high-crash location, meaning that it has seen eight or more crashes in a three-year period and an abnormal rate of crashes with critical injuries.

The preliminary plan for the roundabout was presented to the Damariscotta Select Board in November 2021. The town sent a letter supporting the roundabout to the Maine Department of Transportation in December 2021.

The construction of the roundabout is included in the 2025 edition of the department’s three-year work plan. The work plan, which describes all projects slated for calendar years 2025-2027, includes over 2,700 work items across the state valued at $4.8 billion.

To view the 2025 edition of the Maine Department of Transportation’s three-year work plan, go to mainedot.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

