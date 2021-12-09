Damariscotta Signals Approval for Roundabout, Appoints CEO

The Damariscotta Board of Selectmen authorized Town Manager Matt Lutkus to send letters to the Maine Department of Transportation in support of a roundabout at the intersection of Route 1 and Belvedere Road and a project at the intersection of Main and School streets.

Lutkus communicated with DOT Safety Office representative Dennis Emidy prior to the Dec. 1 selectmen’s meeting, and said that, with a letter of support from the selectmen, the projects could “get a nice boost.”

“According to Dennis Emidy, it wouldn’t hurt to have a letter of support from the board of selectmen,” Lutkus said.

The intersection of Belvedere Road and Route 1 is one of the most dangerous rural intersections in Maine and has been a longstanding issue in Damariscotta.

The one-lane roundabout project would be worth approximately $3.1 million and will be approximately 150 feet in diameter, the largest size of single-lane roundabout that the department installs. Once vehicles enter the roundabout, they should not be able to traverse it at a speed greater than 20 mph.

Additionally, Emidy and Jeff Pulver proposed a project at the intersection of Main and School streets that would entail installing an island along the centerline of Main Street, forcing all traffic pulling out of either end of School Street onto Main Street to take a right turn. A gap would be left in the median to allow those travelling south on Main Street to take a left onto School Street.

The roundabout is already part of the department’s three-year plan and is scheduled for 2024. The School and Main streets project could be added to the department’s three-year plan for the following year, 2025, with the support of selectmen.

In a letter to Lutkus sent prior to the meeting on Dec. 1, Emidy addressed some of the questions regarding the roundabout raised by selectman Josh Pinkham on Nov. 17.

Pinkham asked Emidy and Pulver where the fire department and other first responders should respond to crashes along or inside the roundabout and continue to direct traffic in the event of a crash.

In his letter, Emidy said that if a crash occurs in the roundabout that obstructs part of the road, then alternating traffic would have to be established on opposing ends of the roundabout, directing Route 1 vehicles through half of the circle.

However, he emphasized that severe collisions are rare in single-lane roundabouts.

“It is helpful to remember that most roundabout crashes are non-disabling property damage crashes because of the speed and angle of impact. This means that much of the time drivers involved in a crash can pull out of the roundabout to a safe area,” Emidy said.

Select Board Chair Daryl Frasier expressed his support for both projects.

“I would like to see us move forward with that and support both of those projects,” he said.

Pinkham asked if selectmen should hold a public hearing on whether or not to support the projects.

Frasier said that the town could bring up questions about the projects as DOT’s design process proceeds.

The board voted to give Lutkus permission to send the letter of support on its behalf.

Code Enforcement Officer

In other news, the board appointed Corey Fortin of Washington as the town’s new code enforcement officer and plumbing inspector. Fortin currently serves as the CEO for Washington, Bremen, Appleton, Morrill, and Waldo.

Broadband Committee

The Newcastle/Damariscotta Broadband Committee will be accepting responses from providers to its request for information on a potential broadband infrastructure expansion through Dec. 20.

The board will make a recommendation on which internet provider the towns should move forward with on Jan. 7.

Committee member Evan Goodkowsky told the selectmen that the RFI was sent to Tidewater, Spectrum, Axiom, Premium Choice, Pioneer, and Great Works Internet on Nov. 8.

Goodkowsky said that Tidewater and Spectrum would both submit responses to the RFI. Tidewater currently provides the towns with telephone and DSL service, as well as fiber optic network in parts of the two towns. Spectrum provides cable television and internet to portions of both communities, as well.

He suggested that to successfully solicit responses from additional providers may demand that the towns partner with 1-3 additional towns.

Tidewater gave its presentation on their feasibility study of broadband expansion in the two towns on Dec. 6, which was recorded and will be posted to the town of Damariscotta YouTube page.

After the towns select a broadband provider, the committee and provider will create an engineering design for the expanded network, and the town will apply for funds from the ConnectMaine Authority to help facilitate the installation of the network.

The Damariscotta Board of Selectmen will next meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Damariscotta Town Office. A livestream and recording of the meeting will be available on the town of Damariscotta YouTube page.

