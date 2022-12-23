Damariscotta Temporarily Closes Municipal Parking Lot

With the tide coming in and rain coming down in Damariscotta, authorities acted to temporarily close the town’s municipal parking lot this morning.

High tide in Damariscotta was expected at 10:31 a.m. today. As of this posting, floodwaters approximately one foot deep are visible in the center of the parking lot.

Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick said the closure is a temporary measure taken to ensure public safety. Warlick said he anticipates reopening the parking lot later today, after the -high tide recedes.

According to the National Weather Service office in Gray, hazardous weather warnings remain in effect across Maine as a large storm system makes its way across the state.

A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. today. A high wind warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 and a statewide flood watch remains in effect until 7 a.m Saturday.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

