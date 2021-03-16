Damariscotta Town Office Closes Due to COVID-19

The Damariscotta town office will be closed through at least Monday, March 22 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to Town Manager Matt Lutkus.

“Hopefully we’ll be back open by Monday,” Lutkus said by phone on Tuesday, March 16.

Lutkus said that the building will be deep cleaned and sanitized and all staff will have to receive negative COVID-19 tests before the town office can reopen.

Lutkus said the employee was last in the building on Monday, March 15. He said the employee experienced symptoms and went to the hospital.

Lutkus said the police station, in the same building as the town office, will remain open. No one with the police department was exposed to the employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

Public hearings on the amended historic preservation ordinance and a related charter amendment and a new solar energy systems ordinance will still take place via Zoom as scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, followed by the regular board of selectmen’s meeting, Lutkus said.

