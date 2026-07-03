Damariscotta Urges Businesses to Stop Dumping Waste in Parking Lot Lane

All businesses operating along Parking Lot Lane in Damariscotta received a message from town officials urging them to not illegally dump contaminants into the storm drain system.

The letter, sent out on Friday, June 26, comes after a year of observation since the parking lot project concluded. Town Manager Andrew Dorr said the filters in the catch basins in the storm drain systems are checked regularly. The filters are used to prevent sediment, debris, and sometimes trash from entering the surrounding waterways.

In most recent checks, the town has noticed cooking grease accumulating in the filters.

“Because your business directly borders the waterfront parking area, your daily outdoor practices have an immediate impact on the health of our community,” Dorr said in the letter.

The letter, Dorr said, is a reminder that dumping into storm drains or onto the pavement is strictly prohibited by state law. Any pollutants, oil, wash water, or chemicals dumped into surface water drainages or waters in Maine is illegal, Dorr said.

For those who decide to dump their waste into the system, civil fines ranging from $100 to $10,000 per day of violation can be a consequence. Repeat offenders can see fines up to $25,000 per day.

In his letter, Dorr said the drains and catch basins along Parking Lot Lane flow directly into the surrounding water without treatment. Substances like the cooking grease found in the filters can cause issues such as system clogging and flash flooding.

When these pollutants make it into the water, the consequences include heightened toxicity that can stunt oyster growth and kill other species, Dorr said.

On the state level, the Maine Department of Marine Resources monitors water quality, and even a minor increase in pollution or chemical runoff can lead to an emergency closure of shellfish harvest, Dorr said.

Beyond those who rely on the river to make a living, Dorr said contaminants can affect everyone in the community.

“Whether you’re looking to swim, paddle, or motor in and along the river, you likely prefer to do so with fewer contaminants,” Dorr said. “The river is home to many species of marine life and they too are impacted when we allow contaminants to enter the water ways.”

Along with the warning, Dorr provided steps on how to avoid further damage. He urged business owners and employees not to pour anything outside, whether that be mop water or grease. He also said to manage commercial dumpster by keeping lids closed, keeping outdoor wastewater contained, and sweeping sidewalk debris instead of hosing it into the gutters.

“By keeping Parking Lot Lane clean, you are directly defending the Damariscotta River ecosystem, ensuring the longevity of our town’s infrastructure, and protecting the vital aquaculture industry that makes our town a destination,” Dorr said.

For more information or to report illegal dumping, call the town office at 563-5168 or email adorr@damariscotta.maine.gov.

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