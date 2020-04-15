Damariscotta Wins $3M Grant for Waterfront Project

The town of Damariscotta will receive a $3 million grant from the federal Economic Development Administration to make flood-protection and infrastructure improvements to the downtown waterfront area.

“Damariscotta is a vibrant and historic town, which is home to many successful small businesses and a booming tourism industry,” Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said in a joint statement. “Major storm surges have the potential to drastically disrupt both the local economy and the region’s way of life, and this funding will help ensure that this community is prepared to weather these events.

“We welcome this funding to upgrade Damariscotta’s local infrastructure, improve economic and coastal resiliency, and protect the region from future natural disasters and storms.”

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

