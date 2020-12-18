Deputies Fatally Shoot Man During Armed Confrontation in Jefferson

Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man during an armed confrontation in Jefferson early Friday, Dec. 18.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the identity of the man and the deputies pending family notifications, according to a press release from the agency. The deputies were not injured.

At about 12:25 a.m., the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a residence on Rockland Road, according to the release. Deputies responded and witnessed an ongoing assault between a man and a woman. They then entered the residence, leading to the armed confrontation with the man just after 1 a.m.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from the Maine State Police, is investigating, as is standard for any officer-involved shooting in Maine. The agency sent a team of investigators to Jefferson.

