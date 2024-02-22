Developer Hopes To Buy And Clean Up Former Wiscasset Power Plant February 22, 2024 at 11:26 am Jules Walkup, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Asked to Back Legislation on Nuclear Fuel StorageMason Station Developer Proposes Marijuana Tourist DestinationMason Station LLC Promises to Pay to Prevent ForeclosureCleanup of Mason Station Ponds Could Be Complete By SummerWiscasset Hosts EPA Grant Ceremony for Maine Recipients Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!