Downed Power Lines and Trees Close Dozens of Lincoln County Roads

High winds and heavy rains related to a large storm system moving through the Midcoast is responsible for downed trees and power lines and dozens of closed roads in Lincoln County as of 1:16 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

According to Central Maine Power Co., just over 14,529 of Lincoln County’s 28,568 CMP customers are without power as 2 p.m.

According to the same source, power outages are reported in 14 of Maine’s 16 counties, accounting for 319,427 CMP customers statewide. As of 2 p.m., only Aroostook and Washington counties have not reported a loss of power.

According to the National Weather Service office in Gray, the storm is supposed to taper off later Monday night with rain and thunderstorms concluding before 10 p.m. The forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 19 is partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers between noon and 4 p.m. and a daytime high of 47 degrees.

For a complete, regularly updated list of closed Lincoln County roads, go to lincolncountyema.net/current-storm-updates. For a complete list of power outages, go to cmpco.com/outages.

