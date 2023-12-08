Downtown Apartments, Storage Proposed for Damariscotta

Conversion of a downtown office building into apartments, a new business, and progress on the town’s next comprehensive plan occupied the Damariscotta Planning Board at its Monday, Dec. 4 meeting. Members also approved minor adjustments to a senior housing development site plan by DC Ledgewood to make the project more competitive for state funding.

An office conversion proposed at 40 Main St., formerly home to the Edward Dardis/Howard and Bowie law offices, would reconfigure the three-floor building into 11 year-round apartments. Dardis closed his practice earlier this year after a temporary suspension of his ability to practice law by the Maine State Board of Overseers and a personal health crisis.

Architect Dan Phelps, representing property owner Leidy Suarez Freker, presented initial plans at the pre-submission review for a mix of one-bedroom apartments averaging 500 square feet and studio apartments around 275 square feet.

Phelps said the renovations would not expand the building’s footprint, with exterior changes limited to rebuilding decks that overlook the river. He plans to request a variance from the parking space requirement, as the onsite lot would fit 11 parking spaces. Board members suggested offsite parking or room in the municipal lot could meet some of the need.

“It’s my understanding that if you don’t have the onsite, you can, in your plan, use the public (lot) in this to get to that point,” board member Wilder Hunt said.

Members said Phelps should be sure to address the possibility of flooding in the basement level apartments, which board members Jonathan Eaton and Hunt discussed reviewing when the building itself was proposed about 30 years ago.

Increased runoff from a change of the parking lot and potential conflicts with snow removal dropped in the lot were also mentioned. The town has had an agreement with plow contractors to dump snow into the river from that parking lot for years. Phelps said a gate or some other arrangement might allow plow access.

“It would be great to have more apartments downtown” if solutions can be found, board member Jenny Begin said.

Phelps hopes to submit a full application for board review and vote at its next meeting in January.

Another pre-submission meeting addressed proposed self-storage to be built on the undeveloped lot at 84 Biscay Road. Alyssa Pulver, of the engineering firm Gartley and Dorskey, represented Hoppe Enterprises LLC at the meeting. Owner Dennis Hoppe also owns Quick Turn Auto and Midcoast Collision nearby.

The planned project would create three storage buildings and space for 15 pods in the back. Some trees will need to be cleared for the project, Pulvey said.

Discussion followed over the number of parking spaces required by the ordinance. Members said the requirement should be minimal because of the nature of self-storage businesses.

Pulvey also hopes to make a formal submission for planning board review in January.

The board unanimously approved a minor amendment to plans for affordable senior housing at 207 Ledgewood Court, a 32-unit development on Piper Mill Road approved by the planning board in May. The development is separate from the Clippership Landing project on the same road that Sandy River Co. halted plans for last month.

Ledgewood Court developers said MaineHousing, where they plan to apply for project funding, has changed its process this year to a competitive application. They would be more likely to be funded with additional disability accessible units, and developers came before the board proposing converting eight of the standard units into accessible ones.

It would result in an expansion of the building by less than 500 square feet and the loss of one parking space, leaving a 1:1 ratio of spots to units.

“I would support your endeavor,” Hunt said. “More senior housing is important.”

Funding applications are due in February, developers said, and they expect to hear results three to four months after. The project timeline will shift back at least three to six months, with completion expected in winter 2025 or early 2026.

Damariscotta’s comprehensive plan development, which began in earnest last summer, has reached the drafting stage, according to contracted consultant Isabelle Oechslie. Oechslie, who was the town planner until February, was hired to continue working on the plan and gave a presentation on results so far at the Dec. 4 meeting.

The plan is on track for voters to evaluate at annual town meeting in June 2024.

Oeschlie said an extensive public involvement process has shown residents value the community, downtown, and natural resources of Damariscotta. Future needs include addressing a steep housing crunch, increasing pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure along with public transportation, and conserving undeveloped land.

In a notable change from the last comprehensive plan, adopted in 2014, residents see Damariscotta as a place where young people move to raise families, Oechslie said. The previous plan saw the town as primarily a retirement destination.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

