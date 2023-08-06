Dresden Adopts Solar Ordinance

After nearly a year’s development by the town’s planning board, a new solar ordinance for the town of Dresden passed with no discussion from the 34 residents gathered at the special town meeting in Pownalborough Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The vote came with seven days remaining in the 180-day moratorium on solar energy systems Dresden voters approved Feb. 9. The new solar standards are included as appendix E in the town’s land use ordinance.

When called by moderator Rick Ross, the vote by show of hands was 33-1. There was no discussion and no one spoke for or against the ordinance. After the meeting, town officials credited an aggressive effort by the Dresden Planning Board to publicize their work for the lack of discussion before the final vote.

Dresden Planning Board Chair Jeffrey Pierce said his committee “did not reinvent the wheel” in their efforts. The board solicited input from towns that had been through the solar ordinance process and adapted that input into an ordinance that worked for Dresden, Pierce said.

“We’re really happy that the citizens of Dresden saw the wisdom of having a solar ordinance,” Pierce said. “We really have to realize this was the best result for the town of ordinance; to keep its community and its rural values and its scenic vistas.”

As adopted, the ordinance distinguishes and defines three variations of solar energy systems: residential, commercial, and industrial. Dresden already permitted residential systems, defined in the ordinance as a system that captures and converts solar energy into thermal or electrical power for onsite residential use.

Standards in the ordinance make it easier for the owners of residential systems to apply for relevant tax credits, Pierce said.

Residential and commercial systems may consist of one or more ground-, wall-, or roof-mounted solar arrays or modules and must meet performance standards and permit requirements.

A residential system may occupy up to 2,000 square feet of surface area, producing up to 20 kilowatts.

Commercial solar systems in Dresden can occupy up to 10,000 square feet of surface area, producing a capacity up to 125 kilowatts.

The ordinance prohibits industrial solar energy systems, defined as systems that are primarily used for the production of energy for the power grid.

According to Pierce, industrial systems are prohibited due to the extreme environmental degradation related to such systems.

“Environmental degradation at the highest level,” Pierce said. “When you clear cut forestland to put black fields in when we’ve been advocating for white roofs to bring down climate change.”

Ordinance language goes on to define terms and identify permitted uses and performance standards.

A commercial system incorporating a battery energy storage system must have an exterior manual disconnect, which must be clearly identified and operational to protect emergency responders

“It also alerts the firemen that these panels exist so when they roll up they will be able to find the power and shut it down so they don’t get electrocuted if there is a chimney fire or a structure fire, so it’s really helpful,” Pierce said.

As stated in the ordinance, the application fee is $25 for a residential system and $1,000 for a commercial system.

In a second article of business on the special town meeting warrant, voters approved charging 6% interest per year on taxes due after Oct. 1 and due after April 1, 2024.

The 34-0 vote corrects the incorrect dates listed in article five of the annual town meeting warrant, which Dresden voters approved June 25. The 6% interest rate was previously approved at the annual town meeting.

