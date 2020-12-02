Dresden Hires New Town Administrator

Dresden has a new town administrator — Michael Faass, of Edgecomb.

The Dresden Board of Selectmen announced the hire Nov. 24 and Faass started work Monday, Nov. 30.

Faass moved to Lincoln County from Georgia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Georgia State University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Georgia. He previously worked as special projects manager at the Mountain Education Charter School in Georgia.

Faass moved to Lincoln County when his wife, Kathryn, accepted a job developing youth art programs at the YMCAs in Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta. Their home in Edgecomb is central to both locations.

He applied for the position in Dresden because it’s what he’s “trained to do,” he said.

“It sounded like an exciting and great opportunity,” Faass said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know everybody and getting integrated into the town of Dresden.”

Faass is replacing Michael Henderson, who announced his resignation in October after three years in Dresden. Henderson’s last day will be Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Plowing contracts

The selectmen voted to transfer the town’s contract for plowing of roads from Goodall Landscaping Inc., of Topsham, to Seabreeze Property Services, of Portland. Seabreeze has purchased Goodall.

The terms of the contract will not change. The contract will expire May 15, 2021, and the town will request bids for a new contract after it expires.

The selectmen also renewed a contract with Watson’s Construction, of Richmond, for plowing at town properties. The contract will last for one year and will cost the town $7,905.

