Dresden Holds Inaugural Veterans Appreciation Ceremony

On Saturday, Nov. 8, community members gathered in the Dresden fire station for the town’s first veterans appreciation ceremony, marking the day with speeches, songs and video interviews with service members.

Dresden Veterans Memorial Committee Steve Hewitt said the committee had “a lot of excitement” as preparations for the inaugural event came together. The committee initially formed in the fall of 2024 with a goal of developing a memorial to permanently honor the veterans of Dresden.

As members tried to collect “as many veteran names as we could,” Hewitt said they realized there was an opportunity to also collect the veterans’ stories through video interviews, which could be shown at an event.

This year’s event began with the Bradford-Sortwell-Wright American Legion Post 54, of Wiscasset, presenting the colors, a performance of the national anthem by Mary Perelka, and an invocation by the Rev. Dr. Paul Tunkle.

Ryan Cote, who emceed the event, emphasized the sacrifice of both those who serve and their families.

“Throughout Dresden’s history, from the revolutionary times … through all the wars, Dresden has stood up and defended this country and this flag,” Cote said.

Cote also introduced the compiled video interviews.

“We can say a lot of fancy words here today, but no one will tell their story like they can,” Cote said.

After the videos were complete, organizers showed a slideshow featuring photos of many of the town’s generations of veterans and then the Songbird Chorus gave a performance of “America the Beautiful.”

The event was organized by the Dresden Veterans Memorial Committee, which is striving to develop a memorial to permanently honor the veterans of Dresden.

The committee has been fundraising since the fall of 2024 and with the support of local veteran groups have raised over $15,000 of their goal of $45,000. Hewitt said the Dresden community has been very generous, with many residents offering donations to the project.

During the Nov. 8 celebration, the Wiscasset American Legion post made a $500 donation, matching a donation they made over the summer for a total contribution of $1,000.

Hewitt said he hopes that next fall, the ceremony will be held in front of the completed memorial.

The Dresden Veterans Memorial Committee is planning to upload the veteran interviews to their page on the town of Dresden’s website.

They are still seeking funds and corporate donors for their campaign, as members hope to have a granite memorial in place by next Veterans Day. Donations can be made at the Dresden town office or sent mail to Dresden Veterans Memorial Committee, c/o Dresden town office, 534 Gardiner Road, Dresden, ME, 04342

