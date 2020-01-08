Dresden Land Buy Going to Vote

The Dresden Board of Selectmen’s proposal to buy a 1-acre parcel next to the town office will go to voters at a special town meeting at Pownalborough Hall at 6 p.m.,

Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The purchase of 540 Gardiner Road for $50,000 from Marilyn Baker would give the town three contiguous parcels at the corner of Gardiner Road and Middle Road.

At a public hearing before the selectmen Tuesday, Jan. 7, residents expressed support for the purchase.

“I’m willing to have the town negotiate to buy that property,” resident Dave Probert said.

Jeff Pierce, a real estate agent, expressed his support. Pierce helped negotiate the purchase price. Pierce chairs the Dresden Planning Board and sits on the Dresden Budget Review Committee and the RSU 2 Board of Directors.

The property includes two buildings in disrepair and one usable garage. Its current valuation is $64,310.

The selectmen propose to take the $50,000 from surplus.

“We think it’s in the best interest (of the town),” Third Selectman Allan Moeller said. “It’s never going to be any cheaper.”

Moeller said the town will budget for the demolition of a house on the property.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the selectmen approved the sale of a tax-acquired property on Common Road for $50,000.

Second Selectman Gerald Lilly said the money will go directly into surplus and will cover the purchase of 540 Gardiner Road.

Pierce said the town has approximately $736,000 in surplus.

Resident Eleanor Everson requested that the budget review committee have an opportunity to review the proposal to buy 540 Gardiner Road.

Pierce said the committee could meet to review the proposal before the special town meeting.

The town office is at 534 Gardiner Road, on one side of 540 Gardiner Road. The town also owns the property on the other side of 540 Gardiner Road, including the former Ship’s Chow Hall, which it acquired for nonpayment of taxes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

