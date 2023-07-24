Dresden Man Fatally Shot by Maine State Police Detective

A 28-year-old Dresden man was fatally shot by a Maine State Police detective during a confrontation in Chelsea on the evening of Sunday, July 23.

Frank Foss Jr. pointed a handgun at a member of the Maine State Police Tactical Team as law enforcement was executing a search warrant for his arrest, according to a press release from Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police. Foss was shot and killed by Scott Duff, a detective with the state police.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had requested assistance from the Maine State Police Tactical Team and the crisis negotiation team in tracking and executing search and arrest warrants for Foss, according to the press release. The sheriff’s office had an active arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and bail violations associated with a prior class C domestic violence incident.

Based on their investigation, LCSO detectives had obtained a search warrant for 17 Hankerson Road in Chelsea. Foss, who was armed with a handgun, pointed the weapon at a tactical team member who encountered him in the wooded area surrounding the residence during the search, according to the press release. As a result, Duff fatally shot Foss.

Duff will be on administrative leave, which is standard practice in any officer involved shooting. The attorney general’s office will be investigating the incident, according to the press release.

