Dresden Planning Board Schedules Site Walk for Proposed Kennel August 4, 2022 at 12:07 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDresden Subdivision ApprovedDay Care to Open at Former Meetinghouse Market in DresdenDresden Planning Board Hears Plans for Multiple-Family HousingDresden to Vote on RSU 2 Withdrawal PetitionDresden Planning Board Reelects Officers, Hears Subdivision Plans Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!