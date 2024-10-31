Dresden Select Board Member Resigns Due to Familial Health Issues

Four months into his term, Dresden Select Board member Gary Getchell has resigned, citing health issues within his family.

Getchell’s letter of resignation was submitted to the board on Oct. 22, according to Town Administrator Nicole Rogers. His resignation is effective Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Getchell, who was elected to the board for a three-year term during the town’s municipal election in June, said the choice to resign was a hard one to make, but that his family is his top priority. Getchell and his wife will soon be traveling to Georgia to help their son care for their daughter-in-law.

“We have made the decision that soon it may be time to leave Dresden for a while … Being 1,200 miles away makes it hard to truly help what he and his wife are going through,” Getchell said in an email correspondence on Friday, Oct. 25. “I did not want to leave the select board, but it has been family needs over town issues.”

Dresden Select Board Chair Don Gleason said he was saddened to learn that Getchell was resigning.

“No one should have to go through this with a younger family member,” Gleason said. “His resignation will be felt.”

Nomination papers are available at the town office, at 534 Gardiner Road. Rogers said a date for a special election has not been set yet, so there is currently no deadline for when nomination papers need to be returned.

The elected candidate will serve the remainder of Getchell’s term, which is set to end in June 2027.

The next meeting of the Dresden Select Board is at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the town office.

