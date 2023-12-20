Dresden Select Board Schedules Special Meeting For Dec. 21

The Dresden Select Board will meet in a special session at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, at the town office at 534 Gardner Road.

Dresden Town Administrator Daniel Swain said the meeting will deal with two agenda items that carried over from the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Dec. 19. The board canceled its regular meeting this week in light of the significant storm Monday, Dec. 18 that left much of Dresden without power.

On Thursday the board will sign or consider warrants that would been addressed during their regular board meeting Tuesday, Swain said

The addition, Swain said the board will meet in executive session with town counsel in response to a Thursday, Dec. 14 email to the board from resident Barbara Fraumeni, urging the board to enact a townwide moratorium on a ledge pit development.

Fraumeni is an abutter to a 50-acre ledge pit development on Middle Road.

Swain said he was not aware of any action to follow the executive session, but any decisions are at the board’s discretion.

Speaking of moratoriums in general terms, Swain said any moratorium ordinance would have to be presented at a public hearing and then subsequently voted on by the town, a publicly announced and well-advertised process that could take well over a month at least.

The next regular meeting of the Dresden Select Board is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2024 at Pownalborough Hall, located at 314 Patterson Road.

