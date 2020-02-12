Driver Continues Through Stop Sign, Causes Crash in Wiscasset

A driver was transported to a hospital after another failed to stop at a stop sign, causing a T-bone crash on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Markos Mavrogiannis, 67, of Wytopitlock, was driving a 2005 Volvo wagon east on Indian Road in Wiscasset toward Willow Lane, when he passed through a stop sign without stopping.

According to Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine, Gary King, 57, of Wiscasset, was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue north on Lowell Town Road when he hit Mavrogiannis’ car head on.

King was transported to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Hesseltine said. He did not know the nature of the injury at the scene.

Mavrogiannis had bought three puppies prior to the crash. Although they were in the car, none of the puppies were injured.

By the reporter’s observation, King’s vehicle was totaled, and there was significant damage to one side of Mavrogiannis’ car.

Since Hesseltine started his police chief position in September 2018, he said this has been the fourth accident at this intersection.

Wiscasset Fire Department and Wiscasset Ambulance Service were also at the scene.

A call was made to the Lincoln County Communications Center at around 2:10 p.m.

