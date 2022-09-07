Driver Hospitalized Following Crash at Wiscasset Speedway

A Pro Stock driver was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland following a crash at the Wiscasset Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to a post on the Wiscasset Speedway LLC Facebook page.

Pro Stock driver Ryan Deane, of Bangor, was transported to the hospital after suffering burns and smoke inhalation in a crash during the last chance qualifier race for the Boss Hogg 150. According to a post on the speedway’s Facebook page Tuesday, Sept. 6, Dean has been released from the hospital and is “recuperating at home with family”.

Speedway owner Vanessa Jordan said three cars were involved in the crash. Drivers Miller Buzzell and Logan Melcher were also involved in the crash, but neither were injured. Jordan said none of the drivers bear any fault for the crash and she is not expecting the speedway to issue any punishments.

“It was just a racing incident,” she said.

Wiscasset Fire Department responded to a call to clear the area for LifeFlight. A landing zone was cleared in a field on the intersection of West Alna Rd and Fowle Hill Rd just south of the speedway.

Steven Rines, of Wiscasset, attending the race with his son Dillian, said he saw six cars come together, become entangled and then a fire broke out. “Fire engulfed all the cars,” he said. “I have seen a lot of crashes at the speedway. That was the scariest I have seen.”

Penny Shorette, director of the Kids Club at the speedway, spoke about the heroic actions track worker Mike Carleton took to combat the fire potentially saving lives.

“Mike ran over there without hesitation and started putting out the fire with an extinguisher,” Shorette said. “There are videos online you can see him jumping on the hood of the car to put the fire out.”

Jordan complimented Carleton and first responders for their swift response to the fire.

“It happened on the turn Mike was working,” Jordan said. “Mike responded to the scene and fire and EMS were right behind him.”

Melcher, who was involved in the crash, also helped fight the fire with an extinguisher.

“All the drivers have an extinguisher in their car,” Jordan said.

Donation buckets for Deane are available at the track according to the speedway’s Facebook page.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

