Edgecomb Addresses Oyster Farm’s Land Use Violations

Edgecomb town officials are figuring out how to address multiple land use violations at Glidden Point Oyster Farm.

The Edgecomb Select Board requested that the oyster farm seek a change of use for its restaurant operations in June, but the town’s code enforcement officer believes additional action is necessary.

Glidden Point moved to its 637 River Road location in 2016 after receiving approval for an aquaculture business permit and a retail store permit to sell oysters, seafood, and other products. The oyster farm later added a farm stand following town approval, but the business has since grown.

Last year, Glidden Point applied for a beer, wine, and liquor license as a restaurant even though the property has not been approved for that use, according to Code Enforcement Officer Marian Anderson.

The select board conditionally approved Glidden Point’s liquor license renewal on June 10, requiring the oyster farm to get a change of use approved by the Edgecomb Planning Board before seeking renewal in 2026.

At the select board’s Aug. 19 meeting, Anderson said the primary violation is Glidden Point’s operations as a restaurant without town approval. She said the property’s use as a wedding and event venue should also be reviewed by the planning board.

She and previous code enforcement officers have reached out repeatedly to Glidden Point regarding land use violations, she said, but there has been no action from the oyster farm.

“We’ve played nice in the sandbox,” Anderson said. “It has not worked.”

Anderson said she has shared the necessary changes for a change of use but has not heard back. She went to the select board seeking to review the “in-depth” issue.

“We need to have a meeting with legal counsel … and decide what next steps look like because that’s where we’re at,” Anderson said.

Glidden Point owner Ryan McPherson said he plans to go to the planning board for a change of use before the 2026 summer season starts.

“We’ve always had open and honest communication with the town, and we plan to continue that moving forward,” McPherson said during a Monday, Sept 1 phone interview.

Edgecomb resident David Tonry, who lives next to the oyster farm, has raised issues about Glidden Point’s land use repeatedly to town officials. He said at a July 8 select board meeting that the “late-night” noise has been disruptive.

“I don’t know what more I can do,” Tonry said. “This has cost significant property value and it’s cost significant property enjoyment and there’s been no compensation.”

Tonry said he first went to the town’s code enforcement officer in spring of last year to address the violations to no avail.

“Is something going to be done or is this going to be ignored?” Tonry said at the July 8 meeting.

In a letter addressed to the town on Aug. 8, Tonry’s lawyer Kristin Collins requested the select board and code enforcement officer “take enforcement action against the multiple violations at Glidden Point Oyster.”

The letter alleges additional land use violations, including Glidden Point’s food truck, sauna, and happy hour.

“The town has failed to hold Glidden Point accountable for many pending violations of law,” Collins said in the letter.

Beyond Anderson reaching out again, select board members said it’s unclear what further enforcement the town can take until the liquor license renewal next year.

The select board discussed taking potential legal action, but board member George Chase said it would take several years for the issue to make it to court. Anderson said she just wants to get McPherson “to the table” so the necessary changes can be addressed.

“Hopefully we don’t need to go to court and it can be resolved,” Chase said.

The next Edgecomb Select Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16 in the town hall basement. For more information, go to edgecomb.org or call 882-7018.

