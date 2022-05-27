Edgecomb Approves Solar Ordinance, Rejects Three School Articles

Edgecomb residents approved 57 of the 60 warrant articles during its annual town meeting by referendum on Saturday, May 21.

The town rejected warrant articles 57, 59, and 60 as recommended by the select board.

Article 57 would have given the school committee authority to spend additional state subsidies that might come available.

Dawn Murray, chair of the select board, said the selectmen recommended a no vote so the funds could be available for next year’s school budget.

Article 59 asked voters to give the school committee authority to appropriate up to $200,000 from the unassigned fund balance to be placed into the capital improvement reserve and give the committee authority to spend those reserves as it deems appropriate.

Murray said select the board was not provided with estimates for the cost of the project discussed, which was to repave the parking lot at the Edgecomb Eddy School, so it recommended a no vote.

Article 60 would have given the school committee authority to appropriate up to $50,000 from the unassigned fund into the contingency reserve.

Murray said the select board recommended no because there is already $140,000 in the contingency fund and the additional $50,000 was unnecessary.

Edgecomb voter approved a solar energy systems ordinance. The ordinance was developed with the purpose to facilitate the use of solar energy conversion systems in the town while also maintaining the natural systems of the sight, to encourage the development of solar energy systems, and protect the public health and safety of residents, according to the document.

The ordinance gives the Edgecomb Planning Board the authority to review, approve, conditionally approve, or reject applications for the installation or expansion of solar energy systems, as well as the authority to hire independent third-party consultants to review array proposals for public safety and impact on surrounding properties.

The ordinance also outlines submission requirements, dimension standards, and removal and decommissioning requirements.

The total budget approved by the town is $4,901,553, a decrease of $98,923 or 1.98% from last year.

The education budget totals $3,093,380, a decrease of $190,209 or 5.79%.

The budget for the Edgecomb Fire Department, not including the separate line items for department salaries, its station loan, or the fire truck loan, totals $115,748, an increase of $18,493 or 19.01%.

The general government budget, which includes town official salaries, cemeteries, and other town expenses, totals $176,371, an increase of $9,141 or 5.47%.

Ted Hugger was reelected for a three-year term on the Edgecomb Select Board.

John Dunlap and Barry Hathorne were elected and reelected, respectively, for three-year terms on the Edgecomb Planning Board. There were two seats up for election. Incumbent Gretchen Burleigh-Johnson did not seek reelection.

Road Commissioner Scott Griffin was reelected for a one-year term, as was Tax Collector Rebecca Brewer. Coffin was elected to the positions of town clerk and treasurer, both one-year terms.

All candidates in their respective elections were unopposed.

George Chase was elected to the Edgecomb School Committee after receiving two write-in votes. There was no candidate on the ballot for a seat. Member Arthur Garey’s term expired this year.

