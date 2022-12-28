Edgecomb Child’s Death Ruled a Homicide

The Maine State Police have determined homicide as the cause of death of the Edgecomb 3-year-old who died Christmas Day.

In a press release issued late Wednesday afternoon Dec. 28, Maine State Police identified the child as Makinzlee Handrahan.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call around 7:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, regarding a 3-year-old child not breathing at a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb. First responders and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The child, Handrahan, was subsequently transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, where she was pronounced dead.

According to Moss, Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was contacted, which is the protocol for all child deaths in Maine. Maine State Police detectives and evidence response technicians worked late into the night on Christmas and spent all day Monday at the residence. An autopsy was conducted by the state’s Chief Medical Examiner office in Augusta Monday, Dec. 26.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. Additional information will be released when it is appropriate to do so, according to the press release.

The Lincoln County News will update this story as more details become available.

