Edgecomb Discusses Sewer Rate, Building Permit Increases

Possible increases in building permit fees and sewer rates occupied the Edgecomb Select Board on Tuesday, Oct. 3, along with plans for the town’s anniversary and several grant opportunities.

Board members discussed increasing the town’s building permit fees to contribute to the code enforcement officer’s salary and cover costs. George Chase, the town’s code enforcement officer, said Edgecomb’s rates are “quite a bit lower” that neighboring towns and have not been raised for years.

Chase suggested increases per square foot of 20 cents to 55 cents per square foot for commercial projects and piers from 10 cents per square foot to 50 cents, along with smaller increases in house and pool fees.

Town Clerk Claudia Coffin said the code enforcement officer should be paid from taxation, not permit fees. Chase and board Chair Mike Smith said many towns do pay for code enforcement through permitting and that Edgecomb is facing new expenses.

“We’re behind the times,” Smith said. “… I have no concern with what we’re doing here.”

Members agreed to table the fees for a future meeting.

The board also discussed a sewer rate increase with Wiscasset Water District Superintendent Chris Cossette. The water district handles billing for the waste water treatment plant, which in Edgecomb serves only Davis Island, Cossette said.

The Wiscasset Select Board voted for an 8.64% rate increase in August, its second increase in two years. Cossette said Edgecomb is currently in a 99-cent deficit with the adjusted rate.

According to Smith, rates are likely to rise again soon in the future and the board should consider how to adjust without overbilling residents. Cossette said sewer systems throughout the state are facing similar challenges to Wiscasset, which has increasing expenses and an aging facility that would cost $20 million to $40 million to upgrade.

Members discussed 3%, 5%, and 10% increases and tabled action on the options.

Cossette also informed the board the water district is pursuing a change to its charter that would allow it to expand its service territory to Edgecomb. The change is in the Legislature and will appear on a town meeting warrant for voter approval, likely in May, if it progresses.

State Rep. Holly Stover, D-Boothbay Harbor, attended the meeting to discuss plans for the town’s 250th anniversary celebration next year. Planning committee members had asked her to request the state maintain Fort Edgecomb and allow use of the park for events. Stover said she is in contact with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, which administers all state parks.

Stover said the park has “fallen into disrepair” and Smith noted it has not had a caretaker in seven or eight years.

In other business, the town has a proposal for upgrading internet and technology in the town hall, which voters set aside $10,000 for at town meeting. Smith plans to seek another proposal for competitive pricing. It may cover video recording equipment for select board meetings, which is not currently available.

The board plans to pursue purchase of a defibrillator for the town hall with American Rescue Plan Act funds and apply for a grant that could provide residents with free water testing.

Members also approved a liquor license application for Glidden Point Oysters, which had surrendered its beer and wine license to allow a caterer with its own license serve at an event.

The Edgecomb Select Board next meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the town hall.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

