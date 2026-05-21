Edgecomb Eddy Educator Named Lincoln County Teacher of the Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Edgecomb Eddy School students, teachers, and staff gathered in the school’s gym on Monday, May 18 to surprise fifth grade teacher Katherine Race after she was named Lincoln County Teacher of the Year.

“I’m going to say that this award is not about me, it’s about all of you,” Race said. “I just happen to be the face that’s carrying this.”

The Maine Department of Education announced the 16 county teachers of the year on Friday, May 15. More than 500 educators from across the state were nominated this year.

During the May 18 celebration, Edgecomb Eddy Principal Laura Mewa spoke about how much Race has accomplished in her 35-plus years as an educator.

Before Race joined the Edgecomb Eddy School faculty for the 2023-2024 school year, she most recently served as the Medomak Middle School principal. Mewa, who worked at Medomak Middle School as a counselor from 2015-2020, mentioned how Race went from being her principal to the other way around and spoke about how Race’s guidance helped Mewa advance in her career.

Mewa referred to Race as “Mama Race” and said the title is because she treats every child who walks through her doors as her own.

“If a student was struggling, she was their fiercest advocate,” Mewa said. “If the student was acting out, she was the one who could pull them aside and get to the root of the problem with that perfect blend of high expectations and unconditional love.”

Sixth grade student Lyla Joyce also gave a speech at the event, touching on both Race’s well-stocked snack cache and her commitment to her students.

During her time in Race’s classroom, Joyce learned not only about math, but also about The Beatles and David Bowie, she said. She also recalled when Race stayed after hours to help Joyce with advanced math.

“Mrs. Race, you don’t just teach subjects, you reach people,” Joyce said. “You find a way to push every single student towards their full potential, even when that means staying until the sun goes down to make sure the numbers make sense.”

Each of the 2026 Maine County Teachers of the Year is eligible to be named the 2027 Maine Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in the fall. For more information, go to mainetoy.org or find pages for Maine Teacher of the Year and Maine County Teachers of the Year on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

