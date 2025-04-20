Edgecomb Eddy School Principal to Step Down in June

Almost three years after he took the helm at Edgecomb Eddy School, Principal Tom Landberg is moving on.

The Edgecomb School Committee announced during its meeting the evening of Tuesday, April 15 that Landberg resigned from the position. Landberg did not respond to requests to comment by print deadline.

Edgecomb School Committee Chair Heather Sinclair said she is sad to see Landberg go.

“His calm, patient demeanor and student and family-centered leadership has been a gift,” she said.

The school committee unanimously approved Landberg’s hiring in July 2022. In an interview with The Lincoln County News at the time, Landberg said he took the position for an opportunity to make a bigger impact on education and help guide students like teachers did for him.

Prior to his appointment as Edgecomb Eddy School principal, Landberg worked as an assistant principal with MSAD 11 for 13 years and as a teacher for 10 years.

His last day with the school is Monday, June 30, according to school committee members.

The next meeting of the Edgecomb School Committee is at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 19 at Edgecomb Eddy School, at 157 Boothbay Road.

