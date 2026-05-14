Edgecomb Eddy Student’s Artwork Graces Town Report Cover

When Edgecomb residents picked up this year’s annual report, they took home more than just a recap of the previous year.

This year’s cover features artwork by Addisyn Griffin, a second grader at Edgecomb Eddy School. She said art is one of her favorite subjects.

Addisyn said she was told to paint a landscape in class, and so she did. The painting features different greens, blues, and whites, mirroring a grassy field at the water’s edge.

“Addisyn’s piece was so vibrant, playful and alive it spoke to me immediately,” said Edgecomb Tax Collector Jessica Mague, who chose the cover of the report. “I thought all of those things are just what our town needs right now, something of whimsy and joy.”

This is Mague’s second year choosing the cover of the annual report. She said since last year the focus of the cover was historical in nature due to Edgecomb’s 250th anniversary, she wanted to highlight the school.

After asking Edgecomb Eddy to share some of the student’s artwork, she said she was immediately drawn to Addiysn’s painting. Since the report was printed, the town has received many compliments on its choice, Mague said.

“I hope Addisyn has as well,” Mague said.

Addiysn’s mother Nicole McKay said the family had no clue her daughter’s work was going to be featured on the front cover of the report. McKay said she found out after her mother called to let them know.

“Addisyn is an enthusiastic learner,” said Michelle Fortin, Edgecomb Eddy second grade teacher. “She’s the kind of student who is able to demonstrate that she is processing the learning goal as well as carefully folding in her own spin on the goal.”

The report includes the warrant for the annual town meeting, which will be voted on by secret ballot on Saturday, May 16 at the town office. The polls will be open from 1-7 p.m. For more information, call 882-7018 or go to edgecomb.org.

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