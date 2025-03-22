Edgecomb Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

An Edgecomb man pleaded not guilty to the murder of a Virginia man whose body was found in December 2024.

Appearing in Androscoggin County Superior Court for the second time on Friday, March 14, Luke Krott, 26, pleaded not guilty to the murder of William “Nate” Robinson, 34, of Austinville, Va.

Krott first appeared in court in late January, where he was officially charged.

Robinson’s body was discovered inside a trash barrel by a hunter in the Schmid Preserve in Edgecomb on Dec. 3, 2024. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta subsequently determined Robinson died of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

According to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, detectives executed a search warrant at 57 Conant Road in Turner, where investigators believe the murder occurred. There, they discovered evidence that linked Krott to the murder and an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Krott was staying with his parents in Edgecomb but had left the state in mid- to late December 2024. He was located in early January in San Diego, Calif. with assistance from the San Diego Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Moss.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central arrested him on Jan. 6.

Krott’s next court appearance is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17.

