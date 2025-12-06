Edgecomb Select Board Discusses Fire Truck Purchase, Abandoned Boat

Revisiting two reoccurring agenda items Tuesday, Nov. 25, the Edgecomb Select Board authorized the purchase of a new fire truck for the town and discussed the next steps for dealing with the town’s recently rediscovered sailboat.

After driving over 2,900 miles and looking at seven listed fire trucks, Edgecomb Fire Chief Roy Potter said he found a 2005 pumper in Michigan worth adding to the town’s fleet.

Potter has been searching for a new truck for several months. In September, board member Forrest Carver said some of the department’s current trucks have not started during three emergency situations.

“This was by far the one that was in the best shape,” Potter said. The original asking price was $75,000, but Potter negotiated the price down to $60,000.

Other than eventually replacing the tires, Potter said nothing needs to be fixed on the truck. He said he doesn’t have an exact estimate on the pumper’s shipping costs.

Board members authorized Potter to spend up to $75,000 from the fire truck reserve fund for the purchase and shipping costs.

In other news, the town’s boat has made a return. The sailboat, which was abandoned and became town property earlier this year, was reported missing by Harbor Master Terry Stockwell on July 22.

“I just hope it doesn’t end up on an Edgecomb shoreline again,” board Chair Michael Maxim said at the board’s July 22 meeting.

Instead of washing up in Edgecomb, Stockwell said the vessel reappeared on a Woolwich mud flat. Maxim said the town still has ownership over the boat and is responsible for removing it.

“Unfortunately it looks like there’s going to be a cost,” Maxim said.

On top of freeing the sailboat from the mudflats, the town must also figure out what’s next for the vessel. Removing the boat from the mud flats and then any subsequent action will probably cost anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 based on current estimates, Maxim said.

The costs associated with the boat would likely need to be added in next fiscal year’s harbor master budget, which Maxim said will likely double the category’s allocation.

The town should work on clearing the vessel sooner rather than later, Stockwell said. He said he will continue reaching out to contractors and determining the best course of action.

Board members also approved a free sand event for Edgecomb residents from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 at the town’s salt shed. Carver organized the pick-up opportunity in order to help residents manage icy roads during the winter.

Residents can get two five-gallon buckets-worth of sand, but Carver said people should plan on bringing their own buckets.

The next Edgecomb Select Board meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9 in the town hall basement. For more information, go to edgecomb.org or call 882-7018.

