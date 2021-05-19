Edgecomb Selectmen Concerned with Timing of Route 1 Paving

The Edgecomb Board of Selectmen is expressing concern over the timing of a planned Maine Department of Transportation project that would repave the intersection of Routes 1 and 27 and add a merge lane for southbound traffic.

At a selectmen’s meeting Monday, May 17, board Chair Mike Smith said the DOT is planning to start work in June and would not finish until September — making the busy intersection a construction zone throughout the height of tourist season.

Smith said that one lane would be open at all times, but the construction would lead to traffic delays.

“I can’t think of a worse scenario,” said Selectman Ted Hugger, noting that local businesses are already struggling and this will put an additional burden on them. Hugger owns the Cod Cove Inn, near the intersection in question.

Selectman Dawn Murray said the project will impact residents of Eddy Road, because motorists will use Eddy Road to bypass the intersection.

State Sen. Chloe Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, attended the selectmen’s meeting and said she would contact the DOT to see if it could reconsider the paving schedule.

Maxmin also discussed the progress of several bills she has introduced in the Legislature, such as L.D. 488, “Resolve, To Expand Recovery Community Organizations throughout Maine”; and L.D. 489, “Resolution, Proposing an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine To Establish a Right to a Healthy Environment.”

Smith asked if Maxmin knew if Gov. Janet Mills’ proposal to fully fund education at 55% of the cost for essential services would pass the Legislature.

She said she would be surprised if it doesn’t pass.

Maxmin said she is eager to get back to in-person meetings in the Legislature.

“It’s really hard not being in person to have a really solid pulse on the conversations going on,” Maxmin said.

In-person meetings

The selectmen will resume in-person meetings at the town hall with their meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 1. Masks will be required.

“If there’s an objection, we’ll deal with that when it comes,” Smith said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

