Edgecomb Talks Budget Challenges, Fire Department Needs March 21, 2024 at 2:32 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentEdgecomb Fire Department to Request New VehicleEdgecomb Dedicates Town Report to Former Fire ChiefConstant Care and SafetyEdgecomb Will Not Vote on Fire Truck at Town Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!