Edgecomb to Consider Budgets, Solar Ordinance at Annual Town Meeting

Edgecomb voters will consider 60 warrant articles, including a solar energy systems ordinance, at the annual town meeting by referendum on Saturday, May 21. Polls will be open from 1-7 p.m. at the town hall.

The solar energy systems ordinance was developed with the purpose to facilitate the use of solar energy conversion systems in the town while also maintaining the natural systems of the sight, to encourage the development of solar energy systems, and protect the public health and safety of residents, according to the document. The eight-page proposed ordinance is available to view on edgecomb.org.

If approved, the ordinance would give the Edgecomb Planning Board the authority to review, approve, conditionally approve, or reject applications for the installation or expansion of solar energy systems, as well as the authority to hire independent third-party consultants to review array proposals for public safety and impact on surrounding properties.

The ordinance also outlines submission requirements, dimension standards, and removal and decommissioning requirements.

Elsewhere in the warrant, voters will consider articles detailing the $4,901,553 budget, which is a decrease of $98,923 or 1.98% from last year.

Articles 12-20 detail the public safety budget, which includes expenditures for Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, the Edgecomb Fire Department and emergency management.

At the Edgecomb Select Board’s March 21 meeting, Chair Dawn Murray said the town is fortunate that it will not see an increase in ambulance service costs this year. Edgecomb is currently in a multi-year contract with Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service and pays $17,000 per year. The contract will expire in 2023, at which the board fully expects the amount will jump, Murray said.

The budget for the Edgecomb Fire Department, not including the separate line items for department salaries, its station loan, or the fire truck loan, totals $115,748, an increase of $18,493 or 19.01%.

Voters will also consider an article to approve a $10,000 expenditure from surplus for a fire truck reserve fund, which will be used to purchase emergency vehicles in the future.

The general government budget, which includes town official salaries, cemeteries, and other town expenses, totals $176,371, an increase of $9,141 or 5.47%

The budget for highways and bridges totals $806,170, an increase of $18,901 or 2.40%.

The education budget totals $3,093,380, a decrease of $190,209 or 5.79%. The town made its final $234,265 payment on the school building loan last year, which contributed to the decrease.

The Edgecomb School Committee further lessened the impact of the education budget on taxpayers through the use of $350,000 from undesignated funds. Taking into account tuition revenue and state subsidies, the amount of the education budget taxpayers will be responsible for totals $2,182,069, a decrease of $250,309 or 10.29%.

The budget’s impact on taxpayers has also decreased. Through the use of $1,239,213 to offset the budget – a figure which includes the education offsets – the amount to be raised through taxes totals $3,662,340, a decrease of $166,480 or 4.35% from the previous year.

According to the town meeting warrant, the select board split with the school committee regarding recommendations of additional authorizations. While the school committee recommends all additional authorizations, the select board recommends a “no” vote on Article 57 regarding the use of additional state subsidy; Article 59, regarding the appropriation of $200,000 from the unassigned fund balance to be placed in the capital reserve account; and Article 60, regarding the appropriation of $50,000 from the unassigned fund balance to be placed in a reserve account.

Residents will also vote on a slate of officers.

Ted Hugger is seeking reelection for a three-year term on the Edgecomb Select Board.

John Dunlap and Barry Hathorne are seeking election and reelection, respectively, for three-year terms on the Edgecomb Planning Board. There are two seats up for election. Incumbent Gretchen Burleigh-Johnson is not seeking reelection.

Road Commissioner Scott Griffin is unopposed for a one-year term as road commissioner, as is Tax Collector Rebecca Brewer. Coffin is also unopposed for the positions of town clerk and treasurer, both one-year terms.

No one returned nomination papers for the seat on the Edgecomb School Committee, including member Arthur Garey, whose term expires this year.

The Edgecomb town hall is located at 16 Town Hall Road. To view the full warrant and the proposed solar energy systems ordinance, go to edgecomb.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

