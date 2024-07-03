Edgecomb Voters Approve Full-Time Fire Chief, Department Ordinance

Voters approved a warrant setting the pay of the full-time Edgecomb Fire Department chief position and establishing a new municipal fire department during a special town meeting Monday, July 1.

Around 40 people attended the 40-minute meeting, where they approved all articles.

Residents quickly voted to approve a $93,203 budget for fire department pay and the employer’s share of taxes, a $50,028.23 or 116% increase over the budget passed in the 2023 annual town meeting.

The increase comes from the added $62,400 for the position of full-time chief. The proposed pay for all other positions in the fire department remained unchanged from the budget passed in 2023.

Voters also approved the article asking $8,332.11 for firefighter training and the employer’s share of taxes.

The longest portion of the meeting was spent on a 10-section ordinance to establish a new municipal fire department.

The ordinance establishes that the fire chief is picked by the select board for a three-year term. Department officers appointed by the chief would also subject to select board approval.

At the special town meeting, Edgecomb Fire Chief Roy Potter said he does not support the ordinance as it would make all fire department employees subject to a personnel policy created by the town. No such policy is currently in place, according to select board chair Michael Maxim.

At the annual town meeting May 18, residents green-lighted the creation of a new full-time fire chief position and rejected the fire department budget to vote on it later. Potter spoke in favor of the new position at the May 18 meeting, saying it would improve department service to the town.

“No disrespect to the select board, but what does the select board know about fighting fires and running the fire department?” said Potter at July 1 meeting.

Town attorney Paige Eggleston, of the Portland-based law firm Jensen Baird, said the ordinance was an “establishing document,” and that other provisions could come after.

“We also don’t have a job description for the fire chief – that’s not finished yet either,” said Edgecomb Select Board Chair Michael Maxim. “So before someone else asks that question, those are two items that are part of that next workshop. The first order of business is setting up the municipal fire department,”

Ultimately, the ordinance passed by a margin of five votes.

There will be a 9 a.m. select board workshop Wednesday, July 10 at the Edgecomb town office to create a job description for the new fire chief. Board member Lyndon Norgang said all are welcome.

More information can be found by calling 882-7018 or by going to edgecomb.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

