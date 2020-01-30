Edgecomb Woman Wins January #LCNme365 Photo Contest

An Edgecomb woman won the January #LCNme365 photo contest with her winter scene of sea smoke over the Sheepscot River at sunrise.

Grisan Stevenson took the photo with her Canon camera one chilly January morning. “It was one of those single-digit days, but when I looked out the window and saw the sea smoke, I couldn’t miss it,” Stevenson said. “I immediately pulled on my boots, grabbed my camera, and ran outside!”

Stevenson is a self-described hobby photographer, having fallen in love with photography when her father bought her her first camera when she was very young. “Since then I was just hooked,” she said.

After seeing previous monthly winners on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Stevenson was inspired to enter the #LCNme365 photo contest. She previously submitted a photo in the fall, but was happy to see the winter photo win.

“I’m so excited that a winter picture is such a big hit, because I think winter is profoundly beautiful, and a lot of people discount it,” Stevenson said. “It’s so many beautiful things to see in nature in the winter, but you have to grab it quickly because it’s constantly changing.”

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Stevenson will receive a $50 gift certificate to Racha Noodle Bar by Best Thai, the sponsor of the January photo contest.

As the first monthly winner, Stevenson cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2020, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com. Her photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the annual winner.

Submissions are now being accepted for the February #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from the monthly sponsor, Rising Tide Co-op, of Damariscotta. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

