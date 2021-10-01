Edgecomb Woman Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers selected Gabrielle Hutchings’ photo of the sun rising over the water as the winner of the September #LCNme365 photo contest.

Hutchings, of Edgecomb, snapped the photo using the 108mp setting on her Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra phone at her boyfriend’s family’s home in Southport.

Photography is a hobby for Hutchings, however, she said she is taking classes and hopes to make it a profession in the future.

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Hutchings will receive a $50 gift certificate to Jefferson Market & General Store, of Jefferson, courtesy of Farrin Properties, the sponsor of the September contest. She will also receive a canvas print of her photo, courtesy of Mail It 4 U, of Newcastle.

As the ninth monthly winner, Hutchings cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2021, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Hutchings’ photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2021.

Submissions are now being accepted for the October #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local business courtesy of Newcastle Realty, the sponsor of the October contest. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

