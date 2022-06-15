Advanced Search
Election Results

at

The Lincoln County News will post the results of local races as they become available. Refresh this page for updates throughout the evening. Polls closed at all locations at 8 p.m.

9:20 p.m.

With unofficial results added from Bristol, Cameron Reny leads David Levesque 429-127 in the Democratic Primary for Senate District 13.

Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

9 p.m.

With unofficial results from Nobleboro and South Bristol, Cameron Reny leads David Levesque 167-90 in the Democratic Primary for Senate District 13.

