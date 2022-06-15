Election Results

The Lincoln County News will post the results of local races as they become available. Refresh this page for updates throughout the evening. Polls closed at all locations at 8 p.m.

1 a.m.

The Lincoln County News is awaiting results from Boothbay, Dresden, Edgecomb, Newcastle, and Wiscasset. Complete results will be updated in the morning.

Midnight

With unofficial results added from Damariscotta, Cameron Reny leads David Levesque 1,561-708 in the Democratic primary for Senate District 13.

Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

11:30 p.m.

With unofficial results added from Bremen, Monhegan, Somerville, Waldoboro, and Westport Island, Cameron Reny leads David Levesque 1,312-636 in the Democratic primary for Senate District 13.

Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

With unofficial results added from Westport Island, Rep. Holly Stover leads Tom Moroney 571-23 in the Democratic primary for House District 48.

House District 48 consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

With unofficial results from Somerville and China, Katrina Smith leads Jennifer Tuminaro 245-214 in the Republican primary for House District 62.

House District 62 consists of Somerville, Hibbert’s Gore, China, Palermo, and Windsor.

10:45 p.m.

With unofficial results added from Alna, Boothbay Harbor, Jefferson, Southport, Whitefield, and Washington, Cameron Reny leads David Levesque 869-379 in the Democratic primary for Senate District 13.

Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

With unofficial results from Boothbay Harbor, South Bristol, and Southport, Rep. Holly Stover leads Tom Moroney 439-14 in the Democratic primary for House District 48.

House District 48 consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

9:20 p.m.

With unofficial results added from Bristol, Cameron Reny leads David Levesque 429-127 in the Democratic primary for Senate District 13.

Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

9 p.m.

With unofficial results from Nobleboro and South Bristol, Cameron Reny leads David Levesque 167-90 in the Democratic primary for Senate District 13.

District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except for Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

