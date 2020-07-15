Advanced Search
Election Update- Crafts Leads District 90 Primary with 49.97% of the Vote

at

With results from all Maine House District 90 municipalities except Monhegan Island, Newcastle social worker Lydia Crafts leads the three-way Democratic primary race with 49.97% of the vote.

Crafts needs more than 50% of the vote to avoid a decision by ranked-choice voting.

According to unofficial results, Crafts has 990 votes, while Bremen farmer Wendy Pieh has 723 and Newcastle attorney David Levesque has 268.

House District 90 includes Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan Island, Newcastle, part of Nobleboro, and part of South Bristol.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

