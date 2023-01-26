Failed Storm Drain Results in Cancels Classes at Lincoln Academy

A storm drain in a flat section of Lincoln Academy’s roof was identified as the source of a damaging water leak that prompted the cancellation of school Thursday, Jan. 26.

Lincoln Academy Director of Communications Jenny Mayher said the extensive damage is limited to the area of the main building known as the history wing. Four social studies classrooms and the student health center on the main floor and the special education classroom in the basement immediately below it are directly impacted.

“It is an old cast iron drain that failed and so water got into the interior walls,” Mayher said. This is the history wing, so it’s (Brian) O’Mahoney’s room, the health center … it is central and that is why we had to close school.”

Mayher said the leak started sometime after the custodial crew left the building the previous evening, Wednesday, Jan. 25.

“There is no way to know exactly when the drain started to fail,” Mayher said. “This rain and thawing snow is a more significant test of the drainage than we have had in a while.”

LA Facilities Director Bill Teel discovered the damage around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, Mayher said. The decision to cancel school for the day was made about 45 minutes later after Teel and LA Head of School Jeff Burroughs assessed the damage.

“While he was prepared for some basement flooding, when he first arrived at 5 a.m. Bill was more concerned with getting icy sidewalks safe for pedestrians,” Mayher said.

Once inside the interior walls, the water damaged the walls, the floor, and ceiling tiles. Electrical and internet service to the building was briefly turned off as a safety precaution Thursday morning, but service has since been restored Mayher said. Faculty and staff were directed not to come in for the day.

School officials anticipate resuming normal operations on Friday, Jan. 27, Mayher said.

Until the damaged areas are repaired, the five classrooms will have to squeeze in together and share space as best as possible, Mayher said. The health center will be temporarily relocated to a currently unused office in Kiah Bailey Hall elsewhere on the campus.

When classes resume, for the short term, hallway traffic in the history wing will be detoured around the damaged area, which is located within sight of the main office. There currently does not appear to be structural damage, but a contractor is expected to inspect the site over the weekend, Mayher said

The school frequently deals with leaks in various areas during major weather events, but those areas are identified, and the leaks are uniformly small and weather dependent, according to Mayher. The leak in the history wing was significantly larger in volume than the known leaks and was very much an unwelcome surprise.

The closure does not impact Lincoln Academy’s sports schedule as no games were to be played Thursday night, Mayher said.

Mayher credited the attentive response by the school’s facilities team for having the building ready to reopen as scheduled Friday, Jan. 27. She pointed out that the wildly fluctuating temperatures this winter create challenging conditions for the facility.

“There is no way we would be able to get back to school tomorrow without the quick work and attention to detail of our maintenance and custodial crew,” Mayher said. “They care deeply about the school and work tirelessly to make sure we have a safe learning environment even when it means long hours for them. This was true during the pandemic and it continues to be true now.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

