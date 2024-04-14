Family Displaced After Structure Fire In Nobleboro

A structure fire at 412 East Pond Road in Nobleboro the evening of Sunday, April 7 has left a family displaced.

No one was in the structure at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Lincoln County Communications Center paged Nobleboro Fire and Rescue to respond to a structure fire at 5:10 p.m. Sunday evening. Mutual aid members from Damariscotta, Jefferson, Waldoboro, and Bremen also responded to the scene.

Resident Jason Weeks was outside the house working on a small excavator when a passerby notified him of the fire, according to Nobleboro Fire and Rescue interim Fire Chief Aaron Bradbury. Weeks could not be reached for comment.

Weeks, his wife Leanna Bubier, and their three children reside in the residence at 412 East Pond Road, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Weeks’ daughter, Sierra Weeks.

Bradbury said when responders arrived at the scene, they could see smoke and flames coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to make immediate entry into the home and were met with copious amounts of heat and smoke, according to Bradbury.

The fire originated from an electrical panel, according to Bradbury. Extensive overhaul was conducted by firefighters after the flames were extinguished to ensure there were no additional threats.

Bradbury said the home is now uninhabitable.

The Red Cross has been contacted to provide emergency assistance to the family.

Bradbury said Nobleboro Fire and Rescue was fortunate that they had a crew in the station due to an earlier call to respond to a wire on trees, which came through at approximately 5:01 p.m.

“We were able to divert from that call and go to the scene (at 412 East Pond Road),” said Bradbury.

Bradbury said the scene was cleared at 7 p.m.

To donate to the GoFundMe page set up by Sierra Weeks to help the family recover, go to shorturl.at/duzM6.

