Family of Critically Injured Nobleboro Teen Plans Birthday Visit

Gage York, of Nobleboro, is spending his 19th birthday in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland after suffering head trauma and other injuries in a Dec. 8 crash. His parents, who cannot stay with him due to COVID-19 precautions, plan to visit on his birthday, Monday, Dec. 21, and bring wishes of hope and healing from his family and community, according to his grandmother.

In addition to head injuries, Gage York suffered multiple open fractures in the crash on Lower Cross Road in Nobleboro. He was one of three passengers in an SUV that crashed into several trees after the driver, who police believe had been drinking and speeding, lost control of the vehicle. The driver and the other two passengers, all teenagers, had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary York said her grandson has not yet regained consciousness. He has had several surgeries since the crash. Casts encase the extremities on his left side and his left eye is too swollen to determine the extent of its injury.

Gage York’s parents, John and Rhonda York, were able to see him the night of the crash, when his condition was most precarious and there were hour-by-hour updates, according to his grandmother. But they have only been allowed to see him once since then. Because he is an adult, COVID-19 precautions prevent his family from staying with him.

But Mary York said that when Gage York heard his parents’ voices during a recent phone call, when the receiver was held near his ear, the attending nurse reported that his right arm moved. “That was encouraging for us,” she said. “We are grabbing onto every good sign we can.”

Mary York said that his parents plan to bring family photos and an audio recording with the voices of his 8-year-old sister, Emerson, and his older brother, Austin, among others, to the hospital.

They will also bring birthday cards, more than usual. His aunt, Joyce York, posted on social media that “the family is requesting birthday cards in hopes that once family is able to visit, they can read them to him.” That, she said, “would be just as much a gift to the family as it would be for Gage.”

Mary York is sending him a Berkshire blanket that she had gotten him for Christmas. She has only been able to see him on Zoom, but she hopes the blanket, the photos, and warm wishes from his community will make him feel safer.

Mary York described her grandson as “a very tender, loving young man. He loves kids and kids love him. His 8-year-old sister, Emerson, is his best friend and his absence has been very difficult for her.”

“He’s very stylish,” she added, her voice catching. “He loves his clothes and his sneakers.”

Gage York just graduated from Lincoln Academy this year. According to Mary York, he was taking some time off and he recently visited friends in Philadelphia. “They have been calling,” she said. “All I can say is that everyone who knows him thinks he’s the nicest kid.”

Mary York said that Gage York’s parents plan to meet in person on Monday with the people at Maine Med who have been caring for their son for the past 12 days.

“They’re a great team,” she said. “The nurses really care.”

According to Mary York, the family hopes to obtain more information on Monday from his doctors about the coming days, the treatment plan, and how and when he may be brought out of sedation. “His age is in his favor,” she said.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page at tinyurl.com/yajmthl2 to defray mounting medical expenses. “We appreciate all prayers,” Mary York said. “We appreciate the outpouring of love and support.”

“Gage is very loved,” she said.

