Fire Damages Home in Damariscotta

There were no injuries in a house fire at 7 Creek Lane in Damariscotta around 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 27.

Homeowner Kate Newell could see smoke in the house when she woke up Saturday morning, and opened the door to the basement and saw flames, according to Damariscotta Fire Chief John Roberts.

Newell got her two dogs and two cats out of the house safely. There are no other residents.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, there were flames coming out of the basement and first floor, and heavy smoke from the rest of the house.

The damage to the home is extensive, Roberts said, making it difficult to determine a cause. The State Fire Marshal will investigate on Monday.

The Damariscotta Fire Department was dispatched at 5:19 a.m. The Newcastle, Bristol, South Bristol, Bremen, Waldoboro and Nobleboro fire departments assisted. The scene was cleared at 9:45 a.m.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

