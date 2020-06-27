Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Fire Damages Home in Damariscotta

at

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire at 7 Creek Lane in Damariscotta. (Hailey Bryant photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There were no injuries in a house fire at 7 Creek Lane in Damariscotta around 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 27.

Homeowner Kate Newell could see smoke in the house when she woke up Saturday morning, and opened the door to the basement and saw flames, according to Damariscotta Fire Chief John Roberts.

Newell got her two dogs and two cats out of the house safely. There are no other residents.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, there were flames coming out of the basement and first floor, and heavy smoke from the rest of the house.

Smoke comes out of the damaged house at 7 Creek Lane in Damariscotta. (Hailey Bryant photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The damage to the home is extensive, Roberts said, making it difficult to determine a cause. The State Fire Marshal will investigate on Monday.

The Damariscotta Fire Department was dispatched at 5:19 a.m. The Newcastle, Bristol, South Bristol, Bremen, Waldoboro and Nobleboro fire departments assisted. The scene was cleared at 9:45 a.m.

Extensive fire damage on the back and side of the house. (Courtesy of John Roberts)

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company